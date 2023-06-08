Pizza and bar joint Ophelia's to open in Nashville

A new pizza restaurant and bar from the growing hospitality firm the 5th Street Group is coming downtown to the L&C Tower.

Driving the news: Ophelia's Pizza + Bar is slated to open Friday. Reservations are available now.

State of play: Ophelia's is the second Nashville concept from the 5th Street Group. The firm previously launched Church and Union, also downtown. The 5th Street Group also has concepts in Charlotte and Charleston, with new offerings coming soon to Denver and Miami.

In addition to its dining room inside the L&C Tower, Ophelia's will feature an open-air patio with seating for more than 50 guests.

Chef and partner Jamie Lynch describes the menu as a "celebration of Italian cuisine" with "fresh takes on traditional favorites."

What he's saying: "When we started working on the concept behind Ophelia’s Pizza + Bar, we were really inspired by the classic Shakespearean tragedy, Hamlet," 5th Street Group co-owner Patrick Whalen said in a press release. "We wanted to reimagine European dining traditions and bring it to downtown Nashville's dynamic atmosphere."