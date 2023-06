Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

37 mins ago - Things to Do

Kane Brown takes a selfie with the audience in 2022. Photo: Mickey Bernal/WireImage

The CMA Fest returns Thursday, and this year organizers are celebrating its 50th anniversary.

If you don't want to brave the crowds or the heat, scrolling through these photos while blasting our country-fied playlist is the next best thing.

Dolly Parton in 1995. Photo: Ron Davis/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Keith Urban and Tim McGraw in 2013. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson in 2007. Photo: Ed Rode/WireImage

Garth Brooks in 2017. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

Kenny Rogers performs with a life-size cutout of Tim McGraw in 2005. Photo: Rusty Russell/Getty Images