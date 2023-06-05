Nashville zoning limits multi-family developments, report finds

Most properties in Davidson County are not zoned to allow for multi-family housing, a hurdle that exacerbates Nashville's affordability crisis, according to a new study.

Driving the news: The Beacon Center, a nonprofit organization that scrutinizes government spending and advocates for the rights of property owners, studied zoning regulations throughout Middle Tennessee.

The group created a zoning atlas, which details the percentage of zoned land that allows two or more units per parcel.

Housing advocates argue more density is needed to accommodate affordable units.

By the numbers: Just 10.9% of zoned land in Davidson County allows three or more units. Two units are allowed on 57.2% of the zoned land.

The dynamic is even more pronounced in the suburban counties surrounding Nashville. For instance, Williamson County allows three or more units on only 4.5% of its zoned land.

What they're saying: "Both state and local policymakers should enact pro-housing reforms to make Tennessee cities a more welcoming and affordable place for low and middle-income residents," Beacon Center policy director Ron Shultis says.