A new hockey coach comes to town

Adam Tamburin
Andrew Brunette

Andrew Brunette at NHL all-star weekend in 2022. Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

The Predators launched a new era Wednesday, introducing former player Andrew Brunette as the team's fourth head coach.

Why it matters: Brunette arrives after a bruising 2022-23 season that saw the Preds miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

  • Incoming general manager Barry Trotz told reporters that Brunette could help create more scoring chances, and that he's well-suited to develop the team's greener players.

What they're saying: "We want to become more of an offensive team and Andrew specializes on that side of the ice," Trotz said in a statement.

  • "He is as good of an offensive teacher and power-play coach as there is in the game today."
  • "He will be great with our young players, and I know, because of his background as a player, he will connect well with our top, skilled players."

Brunette played for the Preds during the 1998-99 season and scored the team's first-ever goal. He told reporters that returning as head coach was the "chance of a lifetime."

