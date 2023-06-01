The Predators launched a new era Wednesday, introducing former player Andrew Brunette as the team's fourth head coach.

Why it matters: Brunette arrives after a bruising 2022-23 season that saw the Preds miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Incoming general manager Barry Trotz told reporters that Brunette could help create more scoring chances, and that he's well-suited to develop the team's greener players.

What they're saying: "We want to become more of an offensive team and Andrew specializes on that side of the ice," Trotz said in a statement.

"He is as good of an offensive teacher and power-play coach as there is in the game today."

"He will be great with our young players, and I know, because of his background as a player, he will connect well with our top, skilled players."

Brunette played for the Preds during the 1998-99 season and scored the team's first-ever goal. He told reporters that returning as head coach was the "chance of a lifetime."