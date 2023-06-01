2 hours ago - Sports
A new hockey coach comes to town
The Predators launched a new era Wednesday, introducing former player Andrew Brunette as the team's fourth head coach.
Why it matters: Brunette arrives after a bruising 2022-23 season that saw the Preds miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
- Incoming general manager Barry Trotz told reporters that Brunette could help create more scoring chances, and that he's well-suited to develop the team's greener players.
What they're saying: "We want to become more of an offensive team and Andrew specializes on that side of the ice," Trotz said in a statement.
- "He is as good of an offensive teacher and power-play coach as there is in the game today."
- "He will be great with our young players, and I know, because of his background as a player, he will connect well with our top, skilled players."
Brunette played for the Preds during the 1998-99 season and scored the team's first-ever goal. He told reporters that returning as head coach was the "chance of a lifetime."
