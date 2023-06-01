Share on email (opens in new window)

Music City is always busy in June. Two of the nation's biggest music festivals are returning to Middle Tennessee this month, and several other big-ticket acts will stop by for shows.

Here are some of the highlights for your calendar.

💐 June 3-4: Tanya Tucker at Ryman Auditorium

🎩 June 7: Shania Twain at Geodis Park

🎉 June 8-11: CMA Fest, which includes many free outdoor events in addition to nightly Nissan Stadium shows featuring country music's biggest acts.

💜 June 11-12: Indigo Girls at Ryman Auditorium

🐺 June 13: Duran Duran at Bridgestone Arena

🪐 June 14: Diarrhea Planet at Ryman Auditorium

✌️ June 15-18: Bonnaroo, featuring headliners Foo Fighters and Kendrick Lamar

🎸 June 17: Bryan Adams at Bridgestone Arena

⛵ June 17-18: Styx at Ryman Auditorium

🎤 June 19: Rodrigo Y Gabriela at Ryman Auditorium

👭 June 20: Tegan and Sara at Ryman Auditorium

🍻 June 23: Walker Hayes at Ascend Amphitheater

🎹 June 24: Tori Amos at Ryman Auditorium

🌈 June 24-25: Nashville Pride Festival at Bicentennial State Park, featuring performances by Fitz and the Tantrums, FLETCHER, Saucy Santana and others

🧱 June 27: Ben Folds at Ryman Auditorium