The month ahead in live music

Adam Tamburin

Shania Twain. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Music City is always busy in June. Two of the nation's biggest music festivals are returning to Middle Tennessee this month, and several other big-ticket acts will stop by for shows.

  • Here are some of the highlights for your calendar.

💐 June 3-4: Tanya Tucker at Ryman Auditorium

🎩 June 7: Shania Twain at Geodis Park

🎉 June 8-11: CMA Fest, which includes many free outdoor events in addition to nightly Nissan Stadium shows featuring country music's biggest acts.

💜 June 11-12: Indigo Girls at Ryman Auditorium

🐺 June 13: Duran Duran at Bridgestone Arena

🪐 June 14: Diarrhea Planet at Ryman Auditorium

✌️ June 15-18: Bonnaroo, featuring headliners Foo Fighters and Kendrick Lamar

🎸 June 17: Bryan Adams at Bridgestone Arena

⛵ June 17-18: Styx at Ryman Auditorium

🎤 June 19: Rodrigo Y Gabriela at Ryman Auditorium

👭 June 20: Tegan and Sara at Ryman Auditorium

🍻 June 23: Walker Hayes at Ascend Amphitheater

🎹 June 24: Tori Amos at Ryman Auditorium

🌈 June 24-25: Nashville Pride Festival at Bicentennial State Park, featuring performances by Fitz and the Tantrums, FLETCHER, Saucy Santana and others

🧱 June 27: Ben Folds at Ryman Auditorium

