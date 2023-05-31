Predators fire head coach John Hynes

The Predators fired head coach John Hynes on Tuesday and are expected to tap former player Andrew Brunette to replace him.

The team confirmed the ouster. Multiple outlets, including ESPN, reported Brunette as the likely replacement.

Assistant coach Dan Lambert was also relieved of his duties.

Why it matters: The moves cement an overhaul of the team's senior leadership. The team previously announced that Barry Trotz would replace longtime general manager ​​David Poile upon Poile's retirement this summer.

What they're saying: "John Hynes is a good man and a good hockey coach … who will continue to grow in the NHL," Trotz said in a statement. "After our year-end meetings and some additional evaluation, it was time to change the voice and time to go in a different direction."

State of play: Hynes, who started with the team in January 2020, had one year left on his contract, per the Tennessean. The Preds finished 10th in the Western Conference this year and failed to make the playoffs this season for the first time since 2014.

Brunette previously served as interim head coach for the Florida Panthers (although he didn't get the permanent gig). He most recently worked in an assistant position this season with the New Jersey Devils. Both teams made the playoffs while Brunette was on the coaching staff.

Flashback: Brunette has history with the Preds. He was a forward in Nashville during the inaugural session in 1998-99 and scored the team's first-ever goal on Oct. 13, 1998.

What we're watching: The 2023 NHL Draft will take place in Nashville June 28-29.