Armaan Singhvi. Photo: courtesy of Scripps National Spelling Bee

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is currently underway in National Harbor, Maryland.

Z-o-o-m in: Nashville is home to one of three Tennessee smarties competing.

  • Speller 188: Armaan Singhvi, 12, competed in last year’s Bee and attends Harding Academy. He loves to play chess, read and write poetry. He also enjoys playing tennis, and his favorite book is "The Hunger Games."
Armaan survived the early rounds of the competition Tuesday by successfully spelling "ahimsa" (the Hindu and Buddhist principle against harming living things) and "oppressive." He also defined "intuitable," which means "knowable by insight or without reasoning."

What's next: The quarterfinals take place early Wednesday, and the semifinals will begin Wednesday night at 7pm.

  • Click here for details on where to watch.
