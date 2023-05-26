Memorial Day weekend activities in Nashville

Share on email (opens in new window)

If you're not part of the record-setting pack of travelers leaving the area this weekend, there are still plenty of ways to mark the unofficial start of summer.

Might we suggest taking advantage of the glorious forecast with some outdoor activities?

⚾ The Nashville Sounds are in town this weekend for a series of home games against the Iowa Cubs.

Tickets are still available.

🎤 Musicians Corner, a free outdoor concert series, launched earlier this month. This weekend's schedule includes shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Grammy-nominated artist Amythyst Kiah will take the stage Saturday afternoon.

🌠 A free star-gazing party is scheduled Saturday evening at the Cornelia Fort Trailhead in Shelby Bottoms. Organizers will set up telescopes.

🏃 The 23rd annual Memorial Day Dash 5K, hosted by the Nashville City Cemetery Association and the Metro Historical Commission, starts at 7:30am Monday. The course runs through Fort Negley Historic Park.