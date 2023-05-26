Memorial Day weekend activities in Nashville
If you're not part of the record-setting pack of travelers leaving the area this weekend, there are still plenty of ways to mark the unofficial start of summer.
- Might we suggest taking advantage of the glorious forecast with some outdoor activities?
⚾ The Nashville Sounds are in town this weekend for a series of home games against the Iowa Cubs.
- Tickets are still available.
🎤 Musicians Corner, a free outdoor concert series, launched earlier this month. This weekend's schedule includes shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Grammy-nominated artist Amythyst Kiah will take the stage Saturday afternoon.
🌠 A free star-gazing party is scheduled Saturday evening at the Cornelia Fort Trailhead in Shelby Bottoms. Organizers will set up telescopes.
🏃 The 23rd annual Memorial Day Dash 5K, hosted by the Nashville City Cemetery Association and the Metro Historical Commission, starts at 7:30am Monday. The course runs through Fort Negley Historic Park.
- Registration is $40, and prizes are awarded for the best patriotic costumes.
