60% of Tennessee 3rd graders face being held back over reading scores

Nate Rau
Sixty percent of Tennessee third graders did not perform well enough on the literacy portion of the state standardized test to automatically qualify for fourth grade.

Why it matters: Under the state's new high-stakes testing requirement, students had to score "meets" or "exceeds" expectations on their TCAP reading test or face another year of third grade.

  • Third graders who didn't meet that threshold can retake the test to try to up their score in the coming days.
  • Students can also agree to interventions like a summer literacy program or extra tutoring and qualify to advance to fourth grade. A student can file an appeal within 14 days of learning of their test score as well.
  • Some groups of students, such as English learners and those who have already been held back a grade, are not subject to retaking third grade.

Republican lawmakers passed the law in 2021, arguing dramatic improvement is needed on the heels of the pandemic's classroom disruptions.

  • State Sen. Raumesh Akbari, a Memphis Democrat, bashed the state law after the test results were released.
  • "There are so many student interventions we could be supporting to improve reading comprehension. High-stakes testing, with the threat of failing third grade, is not one of them," she said in a press release.

State of play: With just a few days left in the school year for most districts, administrators are scrambling to alert families to their student's status and offer retesting.

  • Students who choose the summer program must have at least 90% attendance and show improvement on their literacy test to advance to fourth grade.

By the numbers: According to statewide data released Monday, 13% of Tennessee third graders exceeded expectations on the test and 27% met expectations.

  • Those scores are improvements over a year ago when 10% exceeded and 25% met expectations.
  • By comparison, 35% of third graders scored as approaching expectations and 25% scored below expectations.

Zoom in: Metro schools spokesperson Sean Braisted tells Axios that under guidance from the state, district-wide testing numbers aren't public information until final scores are released later this summer.

  • The district estimates that between students who scored high enough or those who qualify for exceptions, up to 62% of its third graders are exempt from the state's retention law.
  • That means about 38% of Nashville third graders are at risk of being held back.
