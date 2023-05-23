"Into the Woods" tour comes to Nashville

Kennedy Kanagawa and Cole Thompson in "Into the Woods." Photo: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

The musical "Into the Woods," which arrives Tuesday for a limited run at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, is loaded with instantly recognizable characters.

Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf all get their turns in the spotlight.

Yes, but: The breakout star of the show might be the sad-eyed cow puppet made of cardboard.

Driving the moos: Milky White, introduced as the cow from "Jack and the Beanstalk," has a basset hound face and long, skeletal legs. Actor and puppeteer Kennedy Kanagawa brings Milky White to life with crackling energy.

Kanagawa and Milky White got rave reviews when the Tony-nominated production of "Into the Woods" opened on Broadway last year.

He credits puppet designer James Ortiz for constructing a cow with "a truly pitiful face that is impossible to not love." For his performance, he channels the idiosyncrasies of a beloved family dog.

State of play: Now you'll be able to see it for yourself. The first show at TPAC is Tuesday at 7:30pm, with performances running through Sunday.

Tickets are still available.

The intrigue: Kanagawa tells Axios the show is a theater fan's dream, featuring Tony winners and "old pros" who were playing these roles on Broadway just a few months ago. It's rare for big-name Broadway actors to take a show on the road.

"It's special because pretty much everybody in the show on Broadway decided to go out together, kind of as a family," he says.

"We weren't ready to say goodbye to each other."

What he's saying: Kanagawa says the show, with music and lyrics by the legendary Stephen Sondheim, tackles issues like grief and trauma through the comforting framework of a fairytale, with characters we've known from childhood "telling you that everything is hard, but everything will be OK."

He also described the show as an ongoing tribute to Sondheim, who died in 2021.

"It's this really beautiful way that we can all celebrate him together."

💭 Adam's thought bubble: "Into the Woods" is a classic for a reason. Sondheim's songs are hilarious and thought-provoking.