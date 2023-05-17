Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday the formation of a nuclear energy advisory council to meet his ambitious goal of making Tennessee the national leader in developing the next generation of nuclear power.

State of play: The council — which will consist of lawmakers, state officials, members of Congress and industry leaders — will advise Lee on the steps needed to expand nuclear facilities in the state.

There are currently two nuclear energy facilities in Tennessee, one in Sequoyah and one in Watts Bar. They powered 43.4% of the electricity statewide in 2022, according to the Nuclear Energy Institute.

Lee included $50 million in the 2023-24 budget for a fund to provide grants and assistance for nuclear power-related businesses that relocate to or grow in the state.

What he's saying: "Tennessee is ready-made to lead America's energy independence and drive continued economic growth with safe, clean and reliable nuclear energy for the future," Lee says.