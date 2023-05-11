1 hour ago - News

Tim McGraw's dog deemed a very good boy

Adam Tamburin
Lepshi

Lepshi, a bracco Italiano co-owned by Tim McGraw, at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

We all know God loves a terrier, but Tim McGraw loves a ​​bracco Italiano.

  • The country star co-owns the dog Lepshi, who just won best in breed in the bracco Italiano category during the breed's debut at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

What he's saying: "So proud of Lepshi!!" McGraw wrote on Instagram. "He’s always been a winner in our eyes!"

Between the lines: The Italian hunting breed became eligible to compete at Westminster this year, per the Associated Press.

  • The breed is friendly but very energetic.
