1 hour ago - News
Tim McGraw's dog deemed a very good boy
We all know God loves a terrier, but Tim McGraw loves a bracco Italiano.
- The country star co-owns the dog Lepshi, who just won best in breed in the bracco Italiano category during the breed's debut at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.
What he's saying: "So proud of Lepshi!!" McGraw wrote on Instagram. "He’s always been a winner in our eyes!"
Between the lines: The Italian hunting breed became eligible to compete at Westminster this year, per the Associated Press.
- The breed is friendly but very energetic.
