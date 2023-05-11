Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Lepshi, a bracco Italiano co-owned by Tim McGraw, at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

We all know God loves a terrier, but Tim McGraw loves a ​​bracco Italiano.

The country star co-owns the dog Lepshi, who just won best in breed in the bracco Italiano category during the breed's debut at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

What he's saying: "So proud of Lepshi!!" McGraw wrote on Instagram. "He’s always been a winner in our eyes!"

Between the lines: The Italian hunting breed became eligible to compete at Westminster this year, per the Associated Press.