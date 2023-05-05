Tips for attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Nashville

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

👋 Axios editor Jen here! Don't tell Adam, but I've always considered myself more of a casual Taylor Swift listener.

But my sister, a devoted Swiftie, politely demanded I attend an Atlanta show as her +1.

Here are my Tayla Tips:

Be a mastermind: As you may know, the show is three hours long. Wear comfortable shoes and plan accordingly. I took screenshots of the setlist to reference as needed.

I timed my restroom break with the start of my least favorite section, which Adam won't allow me to include.

Pictures to burn: Lower your phone's exposure for taking photos or videos during the show.

Make sure you're not singing while recording, unless you want to hear your voice over Taylor's.

Arrive bejeweled: A themed shirt or dress isn't enough — you gotta add some pieces of flair. In ATL, I saw heart-shaped sunglasses, bedazzled cowboy hats, and a life-sized, cardboard cutout of Jake Gyllenhaal wrapped in a red scarf.

It's a love story: I wanted so badly to be too cool for this show. But then the lights dimmed, fans of all ages erupted with excitement and Taylor Swift appeared. She danced, sang and bantered with the crowd for three hours.

She's a force like no other in the industry today, and I emerged on the other side of this Eras experience a full-fledged Swiftie.

Dear reader: Nissan Stadium only allows clear bags. Portable cell phone chargers are OK.