20 mins ago - Politics
Vivian Wilhoite jumps into Nashville mayor's race
Davidson County property assessor Vivian Wilhoite officially entered the mayor's race last week.
Context: Wilhoite is in her second term as assessor, the elected official in charge of determining property owners' tax bills.
- Before that, she represented southeast Davidson County for two terms in the Metro Council.
Between the lines: Wilhoite begins her campaign strengthened by endorsements.
- Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk appeared at her campaign launch, telling those gathered, "I want to be the first to endorse Vivian Wilhoite for mayor."
- Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood, former Councilmember and Judge Nick Leonardo and retired Judge Carol Solomon were also among those in attendance.
State of play: Wilhoite is known as a ferocious campaigner who attends every function, public event and chili cookoff possible in order to meet voters.
- Although she won't be outworked, money could be an issue. With less than three months until early voting, Wilhoite will be sprinting to get her campaign off the ground and raise cash. According to year-end campaign finance disclosures, Wilhoite had just $290 in her property assessor account.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.