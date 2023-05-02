Vivian Wilhoite jumps into Nashville mayor's race

Davidson County property assessor Vivian Wilhoite officially entered the mayor's race last week.

Context: Wilhoite is in her second term as assessor, the elected official in charge of determining property owners' tax bills.

Before that, she represented southeast Davidson County for two terms in the Metro Council.

Between the lines: Wilhoite begins her campaign strengthened by endorsements.

Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk appeared at her campaign launch, telling those gathered, "I want to be the first to endorse Vivian Wilhoite for mayor."

Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood, former Councilmember and Judge Nick Leonardo and retired Judge Carol Solomon were also among those in attendance.

State of play: Wilhoite is known as a ferocious campaigner who attends every function, public event and chili cookoff possible in order to meet voters.