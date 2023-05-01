Music Monday (Taylor's Version)
Taylor Swift is coming home this weekend, when The Eras Tour plays three nights at Nissan Stadium. We're passing the time like any good Swiftie: hours of pointless speculation.
State of play: Swift's sprawling set has stayed mostly the same as she's snaked her way across the country. But every night, she selects two "surprise songs" to perform on piano or guitar, making each show slightly different.
By the numbers: So far, Swift has performed 30 surprise songs. She's hinted a handful might get repeated if she messes up or if they're on her latest album. But for the most part, once they make an appearance, they're crossed off the list for upcoming cities.
The intrigue: This week's Music Monday playlist is made up of tracks that are still eligible as surprise songs in Nashville.
- And because it's Music City, we can't rule out a special guest. Last time Swift had a show here, she brought out Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to sing "Tim McGraw."
- We've got our fingers crossed Keith Urban will stop by this time to duet on "That's When."
