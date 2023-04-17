Tears, doubt and self-discovery fueled Caitlyn Smith's new album "High & Low," which was released April 14.

Driving the news: Smith tells Axios the album was born out of pandemic-era downtime that gave her space to confront old insecurities and anxiety. The end result puts her "mental turmoil" to music in songs that are deeply personal but instantly relatable.

"It took a while," she says, but the album allowed her to "push through the fear and get to the place of real freedom and creativity."

Why it matters: Songwriters like Smith are the engine that makes Music Row run — She's written songs for Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. (Her most recognizable song might be the pop hit "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" by Meghan Trainor and John Legend.)

But Smith's new album, which she produced herself, is a potent reminder of her power as a headlining performer. It has arrived at a pivotal moment in her career.

Last week, Smith received an Academy of Country Music award nomination for new female artist.

What she's saying: "I feel like I just hit my stride," Smith says of her creative process.

"I surrounded myself with an incredible group of women as I made this project. And they really created a space to just let me be vulnerable."

Zoom in: The song "Lately" is a ferocious heartbreak ballad that builds from a brooding verse into an emotional crescendo that hits like a thunderclap.

At a live performance in Hillsboro Village last week, Smith was a force. She unleashed every note with electric intensity.

The big picture: Smith is one of many female artists who are pushing the boundaries of country and producing riveting, emotionally honest work that stands out in a sea of samey radio hits.

"The women creators in this town that I love and respect are making the best music that I've heard in this town for 20 years," Smith said, mentioning Ingrid Andress and Lainey Wilson, among others.

"It makes me feel really proud."

💭 Adam's thought bubble: There is no doubt it's been tough to be a Nashvillian for the past few weeks. But at Smith's show last week, I was reminded of one of the things that makes this city beautiful.