Top Metro lawyer discusses court victory fallout

Metro's top lawyer hopes the city's victory Monday in its legal battle over a state law to shrink the council helps improve relations with the legislature.

State of play: A three-judge panel temporarily blocked the law, which cuts the Metro Council from 40 members to 20, from taking effect prior to the August election.

Metro legal director Wally Dietz conducted a press conference Tuesday to discuss the next steps in the wake of the court ruling.

Why it matters: Dietz says the ruling serves as a reminder that the legislature doesn't have "carte blanche" to target Metro.

What he's saying: Dietz told reporters he sensed people all over Nashville were feeling "hopeless and powerless" that nothing could be done to combat the state laws targeting the city.

"So in the broader scheme of things, it's really important that the state of Tennessee and Metropolitan Nashville have a good, healthy relationship. We actually believe this ruling can help improve that relationship and rebalance the powers."

What's next: Metro and the state will continue duking it out over whether the entire law that shrinks the council is constitutional.

Dietz said the city has suspended its efforts to implement the law.

The state could file an appeal and ask the Tennessee Supreme Court to take up the case immediately.

Although the city earned a temporary win in the lawsuit over the council's size, an array of legislation singling out Nashville is still on the table.

Those proposals would: