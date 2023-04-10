Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith's playlist of favorites

For this week's Music Monday playlist, we're handing the reins over to Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.

Smith, who has written songs recorded by Garth Brooks, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton, is a formidable performer in her own right.

Her song "High" is a frank examination of heartbreak and loneliness with powerhouse vocals.

The latest: It's featured on her new album "High & Low," which will be released Friday.

She'll be performing songs from the album at two shows this week at the AB venue in Hillsboro Village.

Ahead of the new album, we asked Smith to put together a playlist that captured her inspiration and influences. She responded with 34 songs that she says perfectly encapsulate "who I am, and try to be, as an artist."

The intrigue: Her selections span a variety of genres and styles, from Nashville mainstays like Chris Stapleton and Alison Krauss to Prince and Rufus Wainwright.

"This is basically the playlist to my life," she tells Axios.

"For my most recent record … I really tried to study the records that have meant the most to me, and I took so much inspiration from them."

❗ Stay tuned: We'll be sharing more from an interview with Smith later this week.

📬 Let us know: Who else would you like to see take over our Music Monday playlist?