Gunshots fired at home of TN Holler founder

The home of Justin Kanew, operator of the progressive media outlet the Tennessee Holler, was riddled with gunshots over the weekend.

What happened: Kanew revealed that shots were fired into his home on Saturday night while he and his family was asleep.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office tells Axios it can't provide details on the ongoing investigation.

Catch up quick: Kanew has become a thorn in the side of Republican leaders in recent years with his audacious guerilla-style approach to journalism. He is an unabashed progressive advocate, weighing in on issues like gun control and state legislation targeting LGBTQ+ people.

The Tennessee Holler broke the news earlier this year of Lt. Gov. Randy McNally's Instagram comments on pictures of a scantily clad young gay man.

What he's saying: "This violence has no place in a civilized society and we are thankful no one was physically hurt," Kanew said in a social media post.

Zoom out: Former state Rep. Mike Stewart urged the TBI and the FBI to join the investigation and ensure the safety of Kanew and his family.