Nashville lawyers argue against law that shrinks council

City lawyers railed against the new law cutting the 40-member Metro Council in half during a hearing Tuesday, arguing that a three-judge panel must block the law to "protect democracy."

It's one of several measures considered this year by the General Assembly that targets city business.

Why it matters: The law requires Metro to reshape the Aug. 3 election by creating and approving new district maps by the May 18 filing deadline. If they miss the deadline, the law would extend existing council members' terms by one year.

Metro sued to stop the law, calling it an unconstitutional intrusion into local governance with an unrealistic timeline.

The judges are deciding if part or all of the law should be blocked while the court battle is underway.

The intrigue: Metro lawyers are arguing to throw the law out while other local officials are working to implement it. City planners released draft maps for a smaller council last month.

Metro lawyer Allison Bussell told the judges the process was rushed and chaotic.

"Metro Nashville is having to make extraordinary policy decisions right now based on an unconstitutional law, and they have very little time to do that."

The other side: Attorneys for the state said the fact that new maps were already being built undercuts the city's argument against the quick timeline.

While city attorneys argued the law targets Nashville in violation of the Tennessee constitution, state lawyers said the law was written to limit metropolitan council sizes statewide.

The latest: After impassioned public opposition during last night's council meeting, legislation on how to implement the state law was withdrawn.

What's next: The three-judge panel is expected to release a ruling in the coming days.