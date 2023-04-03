Judge temporarily blocks Tennessee drag law

A federal judge in Memphis temporarily blocked a new Tennessee law that aims to restrict some drag performances.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Parker granted a temporary restraining order against the law on Friday, right before it was set to take effect.

A Memphis theater company that features drag performances filed a lawsuit saying the law, which makes it a crime to perform "adult cabaret" in public or where minors could see it, violates the First Amendment.

Zoom in: "Adult cabaret" refers to "adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors" under the state's obscenity code. The law says those performances might include "male or female impersonators."

What he's saying: Parker, a Trump appointee, wrote that the law appeared to be "vague and overly-broad."

"If Tennessee wishes to exercise its police power in restricting speech it considers obscene, it must do so within the constraints and framework of the United States Constitution," Parker wrote.

"As it stands, the record here suggests that when the legislature passed this Statute, it missed the mark."

What's next: The lawsuit is in an early stage. Parker's order prevents the law from taking effect until additional arguments are heard.