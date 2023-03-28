Police: Covenant School shooter legally bought 7 guns

Police chief John Drake speaks during a press briefing at the entrance of The Covenant School. Photo: Seth Herald/Getty Images

Nashville police chief John Drake told reporters Tuesday that Audrey Hale, who police identified as the shooter, had legally purchased seven guns from five local gun stores. Three of them were found at The Covenant School.

But, Drake said, Hale's parents did not think Hale should own weapons — Drake said Hale was being treated by a doctor for "an emotional disorder."

The parents were only aware of one of the firearms, and thought it had been sold, but Drake said Hale had actually hidden the firearms around the house.

Earlier in the day, Drake told CBS that police "strongly believe" other targets were possible "including maybe family members and one of the malls here in Nashville."

Drake said investigators, including local police and the FBI, had not determined a specific motive. He reiterated that the school, which Hale attended, was intentionally targeted. But he said the victims appeared to be chosen at random.

In response to a reporter's question Monday, police said Hale identified as transgender, but provided no further details.