Tennessee Titans partner with SeatGeek for ticketing

The Titans struck a deal with SeatGeek to serve as the ticketing partner for football games and concerts at Nissan Stadium.

Why it matters: Fans will need to buy tickets through SeatGeek's platform for game days starting this fall. The Titans were previously partnered with Ticketmaster.

State of play: SeatGeek has slowly been expanding its roster of NFL stadium deals. The company counts the Commanders, Ravens and Saints among its clients.

Its expansion into NFL stadiums comes at the same time that scrutiny is ratcheting up on industry leader Ticketmaster.

Context: Striking a deal in Nashville is important because of the city's vibrant concert scene. Very few stadium-level concert tours skip Nashville.