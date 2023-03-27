2 hours ago - News

Tennessee Titans partner with SeatGeek for ticketing

Nate Rau
An exterior photo of Nissan Stadium.

Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The Titans struck a deal with SeatGeek to serve as the ticketing partner for football games and concerts at Nissan Stadium.

Why it matters: Fans will need to buy tickets through SeatGeek's platform for game days starting this fall. The Titans were previously partnered with Ticketmaster.

State of play: SeatGeek has slowly been expanding its roster of NFL stadium deals. The company counts the Commanders, Ravens and Saints among its clients.

  • Its expansion into NFL stadiums comes at the same time that scrutiny is ratcheting up on industry leader Ticketmaster.

Context: Striking a deal in Nashville is important because of the city's vibrant concert scene. Very few stadium-level concert tours skip Nashville.

  • The partnership also puts SeatGeek in line to be the ticketing company at a new Titans stadium, if the Metro Council approves a financing plan in the coming weeks.
