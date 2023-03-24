2 hours ago - News
Vanderbilt University celebrates 150th anniversary
Vanderbilt University will kick off a yearlong celebration of its 150th anniversary with several events this weekend.
Driving the news: A formal sesquicentennial ceremony will take place Friday at 1pm. A livestream is available to watch online.
- Additionally, Vanderbilt will host a community party Saturday on the alumni lawn beginning at noon. There will be food trucks, music, swag and a play area for children.
Zoom out: To celebrate its rich history, Vanderbilt also launched a storytelling website featuring unique chapters in its 150-year history.
- The website includes stories about famous alums — like Perry Wallace, who broke the SEC's color barrier — and information about the handsome tree-laden campus itself.
