Vanderbilt University celebrates 150th anniversary

Vanderbilt University will kick off a yearlong celebration of its 150th anniversary with several events this weekend.

Driving the news: A formal sesquicentennial ceremony will take place Friday at 1pm. A livestream is available to watch online.

Additionally, Vanderbilt will host a community party Saturday on the alumni lawn beginning at noon. There will be food trucks, music, swag and a play area for children.

Zoom out: To celebrate its rich history, Vanderbilt also launched a storytelling website featuring unique chapters in its 150-year history.

The website includes stories about famous alums — like Perry Wallace, who broke the SEC's color barrier — and information about the handsome tree-laden campus itself.

Go deeper