Kim Helper, the respected longtime Williamson County district attorney, died Monday following a stroke, according to a family social media post.

Helper was appointed as 21st Judicial District's top prosecutor in 2008. She was elected to the post three times, most recently last year.

She was also the past president of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, a coalition of prosecutors from across the state.

"General Helper's service and devotion to justice and the people of Tennessee was unmatched," conference executive director Guy Jones said in a statement.

"She dedicated her life to this work and for that we owe her our deepest gratitude."

Helper had worked for the state for 25 years this month, her office told WSMV. Prior to her time as DA, she worked in the state attorney general's office.

She had deep ties to the community, including her church St. Paul's Episcopal, the Keep Tennessee Beautiful Advisory Board, Williamson County Republican Career Women and the Tennessee Bar Association Leadership Law Alumni.

Helper's family includes her daughters Abby and Renee and her husband, the longtime Predators executive Gerry Helper.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

