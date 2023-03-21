Senate Republicans back Lt. Gov. McNally
After Lt. Gov. Randy McNally spent much of the month at the center of a national controversy, his Republican colleagues in the Tennessee Senate confirmed in a vote that they still have confidence in his leadership.
- McNally has been under scrutiny because of comments he left on a gay man's racy Instagram photos.
State of play: The Republican caucus voted 19-7 on Monday in favor of McNally retaining his position, according to an announcement.
Why it matters: Some figures on the fringes of the Republican party have called for McNally to step down. The vote represents a significant temperature check for one of the General Assembly's most respected leaders.
What he's saying: "I have always been honored, humbled and grateful for the support of my caucus," McNally said in a statement. "We have a lot of important work left to do as we complete the legislative session, including the budget. I look forward to getting to it."
Flashback: McNally's social media behavior came under fire after it was revealed that he left supportive comments on photos of a scantily clad 20-year-old's Instagram account.
- Critics said the comments were hypocritical since McNally presides over a Senate that LGBTQ+ advocates say regularly votes against their interests. In this session, the Senate voted to restrict public drag shows and ban gender-affirming care for minors.
- McNally later announced he would suspend his social media activity, but he also argued that the suggestion he is "anti-gay" is "inaccurate." McNally voted in favor of the drag bill and missed the vote on the gender-affirming care bill.
Yes, but: The fact a confidence vote took place at all calls into question the 79-year-old lawmaker's staying power. He was re-elected to the Senate last November. The Senate chose McNally as lieutenant governor, which has a two-year term, in January.
- The Tennessee Lookout reports that some Senate Republicans backed McNally staying on as lieutenant governor for now but prefer a replacement be selected after the session concludes later this spring.
Between the lines: Sens. Jack Johnson, Bo Watson and Shane Reeves are perceived as the top contenders should McNally decide to step aside. Sen. Paul Bailey has support from the state firearms association.
