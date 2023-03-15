47 mins ago - News
BNA moves cell phone lot off-site
The Nashville International Airport is closing its on-site cell phone lots due to road construction.
- Starting Wednesday, drivers can wait for passenger pickups at a new, off-site cell phone lot. That lot includes 240 parking spaces, which is much larger than the previous options.
Details: The new lot is located at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike, about 3 miles away from the airport. Officials estimate it is a five- to seven-minute drive on average, depending on traffic.
- Digital signs in the lot will display updated flight arrival information so drivers can decide when to head to the airport.
