BNA moves cell phone lot off-site

The Nashville International Airport is closing its on-site cell phone lots due to road construction.

Starting Wednesday, drivers can wait for passenger pickups at a new, off-site cell phone lot. That lot includes 240 parking spaces, which is much larger than the previous options.

Details: The new lot is located at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike, about 3 miles away from the airport. Officials estimate it is a five- to seven-minute drive on average, depending on traffic.