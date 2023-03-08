Nashville residents Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made "a generous financial gift" to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center that will support clinical trials that could lead to better breast cancer treatments.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced the donation Tuesday. The amount was not disclosed.

What she's saying: "My experience of watching a parent or another loved one battle cancer is something that far too many people have had to endure," Kidman said in a statement. "I am fortunate to have had my mother with me all these years since."

"Keith and I are making this gift in the hope that more people will have more years to enjoy life with the people they love."

Between the lines: Dr. Vandana Abramson, the co-leader of Vanderbilt-Ingram's breast cancer research program, is working on multiple fronts of research for breast cancer treatments.