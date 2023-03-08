CMA Fest lineup includes Tim McGraw, Eric Church

The Country Music Association has announced the lineup for the 50th annual CMA Fest, which will take over downtown Nashville this summer.

Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Keith Urban are among the biggest names anchoring nightly shows at Nissan Stadium.

Zoom in: As always there are plenty of gems on the rosters for the festival's free outdoor stages.

We're putting Chapel Hart, Hailey Whitters, Caitlyn Smith and Jamie O'Neal on our calendar.

If you go: Tickets are required for access to stadium shows, Music City Center programming and some other parts of the festival.

Check out the full lineup