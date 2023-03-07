Airbnb is donating $100,000 to support Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, according to an announcement shared with Axios.

Driving the news: The company's donation will support an upcoming Habitat project in District 2, which includes parts of North Nashville and Bordeaux.

Details about the project are forthcoming, but Habitat spokesperson Sherry Stinson said in a statement that it would "make a lasting difference here for generations to come."

Meanwhile: Local Airbnb hosts will participate in a Habitat home build in May. The home will be part of the nonprofit's new Village by the Creek community in North Nashville.