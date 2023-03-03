Clintons, Pete Buttigieg coming to town

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be in town this weekend when Vanderbilt University hosts the annual gathering of the Clinton Global Initiative University.

Sessions begin Friday and last through Sunday. The event aims to connect college students with experts "to develop innovative solutions to global challenges."

Zoom in: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Mayor John Cooper are expected to be among many participating speakers.

Several sessions will be livestreamed online.

Meanwhile: While Buttigieg is in town Friday, he will speak at an event touting a $7 million federal grant for improvements to the access road at Nashville International Airport.