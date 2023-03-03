50 mins ago - News

Clintons, Pete Buttigieg coming to town

Adam Tamburin
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be in town this weekend when Vanderbilt University hosts the annual gathering of the Clinton Global Initiative University.

Zoom in: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Mayor John Cooper are expected to be among many participating speakers.

  • Several sessions will be livestreamed online.

Meanwhile: While Buttigieg is in town Friday, he will speak at an event touting a $7 million federal grant for improvements to the access road at Nashville International Airport.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more