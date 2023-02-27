Brad Paisley's new song features Volodymyr Zelensky

Country star Brad Paisley's latest single "Same Here" features a cameo from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The song, which explores the similarities that unite people from different backgrounds, was released on Friday, the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

What he's saying: Audio of a conversation between Paisley Zelensky begins three minutes into the song.

"Hi Brad," Zelensky says, before telling Paisley how to say "same here" in Ukrainian.

"We speak different languages in our lives, yes, but I think we appreciate the same things: children, freedom, our flag, our soldiers, our people."

Driving the news: "I think he understands that art is how you reach the most people, especially in the heart," Paisley told The Associated Press of Zelensky, who is listed as a featured artist on the track.

"He can give as many speeches as he can give, but it's a lot easier to hear something with a melody maybe."

State of play: The AP reports that Paisley's royalties for "Same Here" will go to a group building housing for Ukrainians who lost their homes during the war.