Brad Paisley's new song features Volodymyr Zelensky
Country star Brad Paisley's latest single "Same Here" features a cameo from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
- The song, which explores the similarities that unite people from different backgrounds, was released on Friday, the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
What he's saying: Audio of a conversation between Paisley Zelensky begins three minutes into the song.
- "Hi Brad," Zelensky says, before telling Paisley how to say "same here" in Ukrainian.
- "We speak different languages in our lives, yes, but I think we appreciate the same things: children, freedom, our flag, our soldiers, our people."
Driving the news: "I think he understands that art is how you reach the most people, especially in the heart," Paisley told The Associated Press of Zelensky, who is listed as a featured artist on the track.
- "He can give as many speeches as he can give, but it's a lot easier to hear something with a melody maybe."
State of play: The AP reports that Paisley's royalties for "Same Here" will go to a group building housing for Ukrainians who lost their homes during the war.
