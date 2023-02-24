What the Tennessee legislature did this week

Two of the biggest bills pending in the legislature moved closer to becoming law this week.

🩺 The House signed off on a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors. It now goes to Gov. Bill Lee's desk.

Major medical associations support gender-affirming care for minors, such as puberty blockers or hormones.

🏳️‍🌈 A bill regulating some drag shows easily passed in the House. It is slightly different from the Senate's version, which passed earlier this month.

The Senate will now get an opportunity to vote on accepting the House version, per the Tennessean.

✂ An effort to cut the Metro Council's size cleared a Senate committee.