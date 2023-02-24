How to watch Oscar movies in Nashville

There's less than one month until the Oscars ceremony, giving movie fans precious little time to see as many of the nominees as possible.

And fewer movies are available on streaming services this year.

Why it matters: If you want to watch this year's 10 films nominated for Best Picture, you'll have to pay to go to the theater or rent the movie online.

We've got you covered with how to watch those movies in the comfort of your living room.

Thankfully, the Belcourt Theatre is rolling out the red carpet for Oscars season. The nonprofit theater in Hillsboro Village is running an Oscars marathon for each Best Picture nominee except "Avatar: The Way of Water."

The Belcourt's Oscars marathon begins March 3, and movie tickets are $12.50 for general admission or $8.50 for members.

The celebration culminates in a red carpet event and special viewing of the ceremony on March 12.

The Belcourt threw some shade at the Academy for excluding the critically acclaimed film "RRR," which is included in its Oscars marathon even though it didn't get a Best Picture nom.

Of note: The marathon also features the delightful annual showings of the Oscar-nominated live-action, animated and documentary shorts.

🍿 Here are more options to stream, rent and watch the Best Picture nominees in theaters.

"All Quiet on the Western Front": Streaming on Netflix.

"Avatar: The Way of Water": Not streaming.

"The Banshees of Inisherin": Streaming on HBO Max.

"Elvis": Streaming on HBO Max.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once": Streaming on Showtime. Purchase for $19.99 on Amazon Prime.

"The Fabelmans": Not streaming. Rent for $5.99 from Amazon Prime.

"Tár": Streaming on Peacock.

"Top Gun: Maverick": Streaming on Paramount+.

"Triangle of Sadness": Not streaming. Rent for $3.99 from Amazon Prime.

"Women Talking": Not streaming. Purchase for $19.99 on Amazon Prime.