Titans release Taylor Lewan, other veterans

The Titans released veterans Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods, Zach Cunningham and Randy Bullock on Wednesday in a series of cost-saving moves that could foreshadow an offseason of change.

Why it matters: By releasing the players, the Titans saved themselves salary cap space in advance of the new NFL year, which starts March 15. Teams must be under the salary cap by then.

Lewan is the most accomplished of the group. He played nine seasons for the Titans, manning the important left tackle position and earning three Pro Bowl berths.

What we're watching: As the Titans' new general manager Ran Carthon moves on from expensive veterans, it's natural to wonder about quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

By the numbers: The Titans have the best odds to be Tannehill's 2023 team, but there's an implied probability of just 44.4% he will return, according to odds published Tuesday by Bookies.com. That means it's more likely he'll be playing for another team.