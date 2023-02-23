Titans release Taylor Lewan, other veterans
The Titans released veterans Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods, Zach Cunningham and Randy Bullock on Wednesday in a series of cost-saving moves that could foreshadow an offseason of change.
Why it matters: By releasing the players, the Titans saved themselves salary cap space in advance of the new NFL year, which starts March 15. Teams must be under the salary cap by then.
- Lewan is the most accomplished of the group. He played nine seasons for the Titans, manning the important left tackle position and earning three Pro Bowl berths.
What we're watching: As the Titans' new general manager Ran Carthon moves on from expensive veterans, it's natural to wonder about quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
By the numbers: The Titans have the best odds to be Tannehill's 2023 team, but there's an implied probability of just 44.4% he will return, according to odds published Tuesday by Bookies.com. That means it's more likely he'll be playing for another team.
- The Carolina Panthers have the next-best odds with an implied probability of 26.7%.
- One option could be for the Titans to take a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft, which begins April 27. The Titans hold the No. 11 pick.
