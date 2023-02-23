Leaders ask GOP to back off bills targeting Nashville

A group of Nashville business and civic leaders asked top Republican lawmakers Wednesday to back off legislation targeting the capital city.

Driving the news: In a joint letter addressed to House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, 35 prominent Nashvillians said the adversarial relationship between Metro and the state "will lead to significant harm" to Nashville.

State of play: In the aftermath of Metro Council rejecting a proposal to host the Republican National Convention in 2024, a crush of legislation aimed at Metro has been filed this session.

Judge Sheila Calloway, attorney Charles Robert Bone, nonprofit executive Hal Cato and attorney Aubrey Harwell are among those who co-signed the letter.

What they're saying: "We believe the economic harm [the legislative proposals] would cause, the legal and governmental chaos they would create, and the impact they would have on minority representation in a community that values and benefits from diversity are significant," the Nashville leaders wrote.