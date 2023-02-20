Broadway shows including "Wicked," "Hairspray" and "Frozen" are coming to razzle-dazzle Nashville audiences.

The Tennessee Performing Arts Center's newly announced 2023-24 Broadway season features eight national touring productions.

Driving the news: TPAC programming director Christian Lyhus tells Axios that interest in live theater has grown substantially in Middle Tennessee over the last few years.

"It has really opened up a lot of doors for us as far as shows we can get."

By the numbers: Broadway season tickets at TPAC first passed the 10,000-ticket threshold during the 2019-20 season, when "Hamilton" made its first stop in Music City.

During the current season, which also featured "Hamilton," TPAC hit 14,000 season tickets, setting a new record.

The surge in interest caught the attention of industry leaders and made Nashville "a go-to market for Broadway," Lyhus says.

Details: "Wicked" will kickstart the new season, running Oct. 11-29.

"Mrs. Doubtfire" runs Nov. 7-12.

"Funny Girl" runs Jan. 2-7, 2024.

"Girl From the North Country," which features songs from Bob Dylan's songbook, runs Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2024.

"Tina — The Tina Turner Musical" runs Feb. 13-18, 2024.

"Beetlejuice" runs March 12-17, 2024.

"Disney's Frozen" runs May 7-18, 2024.

"Hairspray," June 11-16, 2024.

What to know: Current season ticket holders can renew now. New season ticket packages will be available to the general public starting March 13.

"The Cher Show" and "Annie" will also visit town in 2024, although they won't be included with season ticket packages.

Meanwhile: The 2022-23 season is still underway. "Six," a musical that reimagines Henry VIII's wives as a pop girl group in the vein of the Spice Girls, starts tonight and runs through Sunday.