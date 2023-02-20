TPAC announces Broadway shows coming to Nashville
Broadway shows including "Wicked," "Hairspray" and "Frozen" are coming to razzle-dazzle Nashville audiences.
- The Tennessee Performing Arts Center's newly announced 2023-24 Broadway season features eight national touring productions.
Driving the news: TPAC programming director Christian Lyhus tells Axios that interest in live theater has grown substantially in Middle Tennessee over the last few years.
- "It has really opened up a lot of doors for us as far as shows we can get."
By the numbers: Broadway season tickets at TPAC first passed the 10,000-ticket threshold during the 2019-20 season, when "Hamilton" made its first stop in Music City.
- During the current season, which also featured "Hamilton," TPAC hit 14,000 season tickets, setting a new record.
- The surge in interest caught the attention of industry leaders and made Nashville "a go-to market for Broadway," Lyhus says.
Details: "Wicked" will kickstart the new season, running Oct. 11-29.
- "Mrs. Doubtfire" runs Nov. 7-12.
- "Funny Girl" runs Jan. 2-7, 2024.
- "Girl From the North Country," which features songs from Bob Dylan's songbook, runs Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2024.
- "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical" runs Feb. 13-18, 2024.
- "Beetlejuice" runs March 12-17, 2024.
- "Disney's Frozen" runs May 7-18, 2024.
- "Hairspray," June 11-16, 2024.
What to know: Current season ticket holders can renew now. New season ticket packages will be available to the general public starting March 13.
- "The Cher Show" and "Annie" will also visit town in 2024, although they won't be included with season ticket packages.
Meanwhile: The 2022-23 season is still underway. "Six," a musical that reimagines Henry VIII's wives as a pop girl group in the vein of the Spice Girls, starts tonight and runs through Sunday.
