Trisha Yearwood "scared s--tless" at Bluebird Cafe

When Trisha Yearwood took the stage at the Bluebird Cafe Wednesday night, she said she was "scared s--tless."

The Grammy winner has performed in some of the biggest venues in the world. But playing the tiny listening room shoehorned next to a cat groomer and a barber shop was surprisingly intimidating.

Performances at the Bluebird have shaped the spine of country music for decades — Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift are just two of the megastars discovered there.

True music fans recognize the simple Green Hills venue as a landmark that is just as sacred as the Ryman Auditorium or the Opry House.

Zoom in: Wednesday marked Yearwood's first time headlining on the historic stage since she was an up-and-coming artist performing a showcase for her first record label in 1990.

There's nowhere to hide in a club that holds fewer than 100, and Yearwood told the crowd she might be a little rusty after taking a multiyear break from performing full sets.

Yes, but: It didn't take long for the Bluebird's magic to take over.

Yearwood shifted between hits and deep cuts with easygoing elegance, her voice as strong as ever.

When someone in the crowd called out for a song "where you really wail," she responded with a scorching Linda Ronstadt cover that shook the walls and earned a standing ovation.

It was, quite simply, sublime.

The intrigue: Her set was the perfect illustration of the Bluebird's power. The performance became a conversation between the artist and the audience. And, because it's Nashville, the audience was stacked with boldfaced names.

She traded quips with record executives and her longtime producer Garth Fundis.

She stopped in the middle of a song to announce her favorite part was coming up.

She even shared inside jokes with some of her most loyal fans, including yours truly.

👋 Full disclosure from Adam: If you didn't already know, I am a Trisha Yearwood megafan. I've tweeted about her so much that she recognized me before the show.

At one point, when I let out an involuntary yelp of excitement, she looked down and said, "That's why you're in the front row, Adam."

But I would argue that, at the Bluebird, you become a megafan of everyone who takes the microphone.

At the Bluebird, professional songwriters who power some of music's greatest hits become superstars in their own right, and bonafide superstars like Yearwood revisit their roots with stripped-down vulnerability.

The bottom line: At the Bluebird, you can come face-to-face with people who sang or wrote the soundtrack of your life.