State Sen. Jeff Yarbro is running for Nashville mayor, he tells Axios, adding another viable candidate to the race.

Why it matters: Representing a senate district that stretches from Sylvan Park to Antioch, Yarbro has name recognition with thousands of voters. He also has shown fundraising prowess in the past, though he hasn't faced a serious challenger in the last few election cycles.

Flashback: Yarbro stormed onto the political scene by staging a Democratic primary challenge to Nashville institution Sen. Douglas Henry in 2010. Henry had served in the legislature since the 1950s and regularly breezed to re-election.

Yarbro's renegade bid fell 17 votes short, but he won the Senate seat in 2014 following Henry's retirement and has held the seat ever since.

His time in the legislature has been marked by attempts to fight off the Republican supermajority. He's championed increasing education funding and passed legislation to expand affordable child care.

Details: Yarbro has been mentioned as a possible mayoral or congressional candidate for the last decade. He went to Harvard and then got his law degree at the University of Virginia.

He's an attorney at the Bass, Berry & Sims law firm.

What he's saying: Yarbro said in an emailed statement the city's future should be set by Nashvillians, not "investors from all over the country or legislators from all over the state."

"Sometimes it feels like our city doesn't make those who live here the top priority. We see new stadiums, skyscrapers, and restaurants, but none of that matters unless Nashville is a great place to live and people can actually afford to live here."

State of play: Yarbro has some seed money to start his mayoral bid in the form of $145,980 remaining in his campaign account, according to his most recent filing on Jan. 25.