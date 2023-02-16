Pick the spots on the Nashville Monopoly board

Rich Uncle Pennybags poses in front of the Nashville skyline. Photo: Courtesy of Top Trumps

A new Nashville Monopoly board game is coming this fall, and you can decide which local spots appear as squares.

State of play: Fans have until March 1 to tell the gamemakers which Nashville locations they want to see replace squares like Boardwalk and Park Place.

"Anything and everything is up for consideration – The Grand Ole Opry, the Tennessee Titans, Ryman Auditorium, Lower Broad and Tootsies Orchid Lounge, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Frist Art Museum, The Parthenon, Cheekwood Botanical Gardens," said Brooke Gorman, a representative with gamemaker Top Trumps.

Rock the vote: Email [email protected] to make your voice heard.

💭 Nate and Adam's thought bubble: If it were a truly authentic Nashville game, a row of squares would be dedicated to beloved restaurants that closed in the last few years.