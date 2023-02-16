1 hour ago - News

Pick the spots on the Nashville Monopoly board

Nate Rau
Rich Uncle Pennybags poses in front of the Nashville skyline.

Rich Uncle Pennybags poses in front of the Nashville skyline. Photo: Courtesy of Top Trumps

A new Nashville Monopoly board game is coming this fall, and you can decide which local spots appear as squares.

State of play: Fans have until March 1 to tell the gamemakers which Nashville locations they want to see replace squares like Boardwalk and Park Place.

  • "Anything and everything is up for consideration – The Grand Ole Opry, the Tennessee Titans, Ryman Auditorium, Lower Broad and Tootsies Orchid Lounge, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Frist Art Museum, The Parthenon, Cheekwood Botanical Gardens," said Brooke Gorman, a representative with gamemaker Top Trumps.

Rock the vote: Email [email protected] to make your voice heard.

💭 Nate and Adam's thought bubble: If it were a truly authentic Nashville game, a row of squares would be dedicated to beloved restaurants that closed in the last few years.

