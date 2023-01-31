Titans could be in play for Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers at a golf tournament last year. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match

The Titans are on the short list of teams that could be in play for future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady this offseason.

State of play: Neither quarterback has said if they will retire or return to play another season. But if they come back, the Titans are seen by analysts as a possible landing spot.

Brady is a free agent and therefore able to sign with any team he chooses. Rodgers is under contract to the Green Bay Packers, but if he returns, a trade is possible.

Why it matters: The Titans regressed this season with an array of injuries and a passing game that failed to compensate for the loss of A.J. Brown.

The theory is that a top-tier quarterback like Rodgers or Brady would provide a needed jolt.

Rodgers and Brady are two of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history, with MVP trophies, Super Bowl titles and many passing records under their belts.

Rodgers and Brady are also two of the league's most marketable stars.

Between their corporate sponsorship deals and intensely scrutinized off-field lives, few players can move the financial needle for a franchise like they can.

By the numbers: Oddsmakers are warming to the possibility that Rodgers and Brady could be on the move.

Bookies.com set the odds that Rodgers returns to the Packers, where he's played his entire career, at 30.8%. Should Rodgers be traded from Green Bay, the Titans are the fourth most-likely landing spot with a 9.1% chance of coming to Nashville.

The odds of acquiring Brady are slightly worse. The Titans are the eighth most-likely landing spot, according to betting odds from DraftKings.

What's happening: ESPN reporter Adam Schefter added fuel to the fire when he reported last week that if Rodgers is traded, it would be to an AFC team like the Titans.

"I don't think there's any way the Packers would trade him in the NFC. And if they do go ahead and trade him, it would be to the AFC. So start having all the fun you want with all the teams in the AFC that need quarterbacks."

The latest: During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Monday, Schefter doubled down on the possibility Rodgers could be traded during this offseason. Schefter listed the Titans as one of the AFC possibilities.

Of note: Rodgers reportedly purchased property in Williamson County a year ago.

Yes, but: The Titans already have a starting quarterback under contract in Ryan Tannehill. Considering their multiple needs at receiver and offensive line, it may make more financial sense to upgrade the offense in those areas and keep Tannehill.