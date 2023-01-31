Nashville Mayor John Cooper won't seek re-election

Mayor John Cooper announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election and will instead step down at the end of his first term.

"We've gotten more accomplished in the [last] 40 months than any 40 months in Metro history, and we will finish strong," Cooper said during a brief speech announcing his decision.

Cooper said he would prioritize investing in public safety and education, addressing homelessness and working on the revitalization of the East Bank for the remainder of his term.

Why it matters: Cooper's departure makes for a wide-open race for the mayoral election on Aug. 3. Three credible candidates have already launched campaigns with many more likely to enter the fray.

The deadline to qualify for the ballot is May 18.

What he's saying: "I have no doubt there are and will be many exceptional people applying for the job," Cooper said. "They should. We need them to."

"I hope Nashville's next mayor will use the platform we have created and build on it."

💭 Nate's thought bubble: It's been a tumultuous era of Nashville politics.