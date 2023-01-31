Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires perform for the Keswell School at Town Hall on Dec. 17, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Al Pereira/Getty Images

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires will serve as ambassadors for Record Store Day 2023.

Why it matters: Record Store Day celebrates vinyl records and independent record stores with exclusive record releases.

In Nashville, Record Store Day has become a crosstown event with shops like Grimey's, the Groove and Third Man hosting minifestivals featuring concerts, food and beer trucks and seas of music nerds.

State of play: It's the second year in a row a Nashville artist was given the honor. Last year's ambassador was Taylor Swift.

In a social media video announcement, Isbell told the story of Shires buying him a vinyl copy of Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation 1814" while the couple was on tour last year.

Isbell said his parents bought him the record when he was a kid. "I still remember every word and every dance move," he said.

What he's saying: "We think that record stores are important, not only to the musicians who play in them like Amanda did so many times this year and I've done in the past, but also to communities and people who love music and people who love art and people who love each other," Isbell said in the video.

Record Store Day will take place April 22.