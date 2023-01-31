Pullman Standard, a new cocktail lounge that opened last week in Cummins Station, is seeking to elevate happy hour options available in the downtown core.

James Beard Award-winning chef RJ Cooper, who previously helmed Saint Stephen, is overseeing a food menu of seasonal small plates.

Bar director Amy Van Buren has been recognized in national cocktail-making competitions.

Driving the news: The bar was designed to evoke the dining cars popular in passenger trains in the 1920s, general manager Noah Williams tells Axios.

He wants the 62-seat bar to be a cozy refuge for folks looking for a date night or after-work drink.

What he's saying: "We want everyone to feel welcome," Williams says. "We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel, but we are trying to make the best cocktails we can and make sure they are beautiful and delicious every time they go out."

Zoom in: Food options include high-end takes on classic bar snacks like pork rinds and chips with onion dip.