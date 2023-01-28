3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Nashville

Whether you're looking for an urban getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip.

1. Asheville

Nestled in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, the vibrant city of Asheville is just under a 5-hour drive from the Music City.

Here's how to spend a weekend in Asheville.

Stay: Try this beautiful condo in downtown for $175+ per night (sleeps two).

Or check out the famous Omni Grove Park Inn if you want to splurge.

Do:

Take in the vibrant colors of spring at the iconic Biltmore House. The event, called "Biltmore Blooms," is April 1—May 25. Details.

See vibrant fall color along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Hop onto the Blue Ridge Parkway and take it southwest to the Pisgah Inn.

Visit one of the big name breweries . On your great beer tour of Asheville, it's worth a stop at New Belgium and Sierra Nevada.

End your night at Ben's Tune Up. DJs, sake, dancing. It's a vibe.

Eat:

Order the Billie Holiday, the Billy Ocean, or the Billy Joel taco from Taco Billy.

Try the fried catfish and collards or smothered pork chop at Benne on Eagle, Asheville's staple soul food restaurant.

Get Indian street food at Chai Pani.

Full Asheville guide here

2. Atlanta

Shaky Knees Music Festival. Photo: Chris McKay/Getty Images

Here's how to spend a weekend in Atlanta, four hours south of Nashville.

Stay: A treehouse Airbnb in southwest Atlanta built inside of a 1956 Airstream comes with a private hot tub.

Do:

Celebrate 10 years of alternative and rock music at Shaky Knees Music Festival. This year's event runs from May 5-7. Details.

Head over to West Atlanta to see one of the city's newest art museums and escape room centered around the hip-hop sub-genre: trap music.

Enjoy outdoor fun with the family at Stone Mountain Park.

Eat:

Chow down on tasty lemon pepper wings at The Bando, self-proclaimed as Atlanta's first and only food museum.

Try one of several homestyle dishes like turkey meatloaf, mac and cheese, broccoli casserole and famous jerk chicken at Eats on Ponce De Leon Ave.

Enjoy live music and latin food like empanadas, paella and quesos espanolas at Eclipse Di Luna.

3. Brevard

Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Tucked away at the entrance of the lush Pisgah National Forest, here are a few things to see and do in Brevard, N.C.

Stay: Get 180-degree mountain views in a two-bedroom cabin just outside Brevard.

Do:

Jam out during White Squirrel Weekend. This year's event is during Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28. Details.

Find your next read at Highland Books. Get yourself a vacation book at this nearly 50-year-old bookstore on Main Street.

Go for a hike. I'd recommend sticking to Gorges State Park for waterfall spotting within 30 minutes of downtown.

Eat:

Enjoy a milkshake at Rocky’s Grill & Soda Shop, which first opened in 1941.

Pair a beer from Oskar Blues Brewery with a burger from the Chubwagon food truck.

Try the NC mountain trout or rabbit gumbo at The Square Root.

Full Brevard guide here