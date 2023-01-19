47 mins ago - News

Taylor Swift donates to Tennessee animal shelter

Adam Tamburin
Taylor Swift on the red carpet.

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor Swift recently made a "significant donation" to the Williamson County Animal Center, according to officials.

  • The shelter offers adoption services, spaying and neutering and rabies clinics.

🐶 The intrigue: The shelter honored the gift by naming puppies after the global superstar's tracks "Carolina," "Bejeweled," "Midnight Rain" and "Willow."

  • "While all Swifties know Taylor loves cats, we hope she won't mind that we named our newest adoptable puppies after her songs," the shelter posted on Facebook.
  • The female, black-and-white puppies are 3 months old.

…Ready for it?: You can learn more about adopting them on the shelter website.

  • If you see these pups and think, "You belong with me," act fast.
  • Two of them were already adopted over the weekend.

Flashback: Swift has focused many of her philanthropic efforts on her home turf in Tennessee.

