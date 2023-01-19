Taylor Swift donates to Tennessee animal shelter

Taylor Swift recently made a "significant donation" to the Williamson County Animal Center, according to officials.

The shelter offers adoption services, spaying and neutering and rabies clinics.

🐶 The intrigue: The shelter honored the gift by naming puppies after the global superstar's tracks "Carolina," "Bejeweled," "Midnight Rain" and "Willow."

"While all Swifties know Taylor loves cats, we hope she won't mind that we named our newest adoptable puppies after her songs," the shelter posted on Facebook.

The female, black-and-white puppies are 3 months old.

…Ready for it?: You can learn more about adopting them on the shelter website.

If you see these pups and think, "You belong with me," act fast.

Two of them were already adopted over the weekend.

Flashback: Swift has focused many of her philanthropic efforts on her home turf in Tennessee.