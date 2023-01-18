Data: TSA; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Gun discoveries at Nashville International Airport continued to climb in 2022, with TSA officials reporting 213 firearms found at security checkpoints.

That's a new all-time for BNA, and eclipses 2021's total of 163 firearms.

Why it matters: Guns discovered in carry-ons can slow down security lines and result in civil and criminal penalties.

BNA ranked fourth nationally among airports with the most gun discoveries, per TSA.

Between the lines: Tennessee lawmakers have worked for years to expand access to firearms across the state, but federal rules still bar them from airplane carry-ons.

Zoom out: The TSA discovered 6,542 firearms in carry-on luggage nationwide and reported that 88% of them were loaded.