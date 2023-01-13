MLK Day events in Nashville

A series of events is planned this weekend in Nashville to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Broadcast journalist Byron Pitts will deliver a keynote speech as part of Vanderbilt University's weekend lineup.

This year's topic is "It starts with me: Cultivating a beloved community mindset to transform unjust systems."

If you go: The event will be on Monday at 6:30pm at the Blair School of Music's Ingram Hall. It will also be streamed.

Volunteer: Hands On Nashville has a list of community service opportunities on its website.

Also: Nashville-area universities will host a joint day of community service for students on Saturday.

A march starting at 9am Monday will go from Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church to Tennessee State University's Gentry Center.

It will be followed by a convocation.

More details on the city's celebration and weekend of events can be found here.