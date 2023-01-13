2 hours ago - Things to Do

MLK Day events in Nashville

Adam Tamburin
Photo illustration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and children holding "I am a Man" signs with the WashingtonMonument in the background.

Photo Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios; Photo: Stephen F. Somerstein, Bloomber/Getty Images

A series of events is planned this weekend in Nashville to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Broadcast journalist Byron Pitts will deliver a keynote speech as part of Vanderbilt University's weekend lineup.

  • This year's topic is "It starts with me: Cultivating a beloved community mindset to transform unjust systems."

If you go: The event will be on Monday at 6:30pm at the Blair School of Music's Ingram Hall. It will also be streamed.

Volunteer: Hands On Nashville has a list of community service opportunities on its website.

Also: Nashville-area universities will host a joint day of community service for students on Saturday.

A march starting at 9am Monday will go from Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church to Tennessee State University's Gentry Center.

  • It will be followed by a convocation.

More details on the city's celebration and weekend of events can be found here.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more