Elegy Coffee opens new shop in Germantown

Elegy Coffee, which has thrived for two years in East Nashville, opened a new shop in Germantown Wednesday.

It's been a busy January for Elegy, which also opened a new coffee shop downtown.

Why it matters: Germantown is quickly becoming Nashville's coffee district. In addition to Elegy, Germantown is home to Steadfast, Barista Parlor and Red Bicycle locations.

“We felt like there was room in the neighborhood for another coffee purveyor, and we're just happy we were able to have the opportunity to bring what we do across the river," Elegy co-owner Andrew Cook said in a press release.

Details: Elegy Coffee is the sister business of The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club. The Germantown shop is located at 1390 Adams Street.