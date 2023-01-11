Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters to headline Bonnaroo
The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is banking on Kendrick Lamar and Foo Fighters spurring a bounceback year after an under-attended event in 2022.
What's happening: Bonnaroo unveiled a high-wattage lineup Tuesday with an impressive slate of headliners, which also includes electronic music duo Odesza.
- Other acts include rock bands like My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes and Korn. Every genre is well represented, but especially hip-hop with Lis Nas X, Baby Keem and Three 6 Mafia among the notable artists hitting the farm.
Why it matters: A crowd-pleasing roster could be key to Bonnaroo rebuilding after a few tough years. Bonnaroo doesn't release its official attendance, but by all accounts it was a down year in 2022.
- Various media outlets estimated the crowd to be in the range of 40,000, which is about half the size of Bonnaroo's best-attended festivals.
- The 2020 festival was canceled because of the pandemic, which also delayed the 2021 event. Then a hurricane flooded the farm and 2021 was ultimately canceled as well.
Be smart: Foo Fighters are hitting the festival circuit with fan passion at an all-time high following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who was the band's heart and soul.
- Nashville's music scene will also be proudly on display, led by chart-topping rock band Paramore. Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors and Kip Moore are among the other Music City artists taking the trek down I-24 for the festival.
Between the lines: Even in down years, Bonnaroo typically boasts a slate of headliners capable of selling out arena tours. But, this year, even the second and third lines of the festival's lineup poster are chock full of well-known artists, which may be an indication that festival organizers invested more money this year in booking.
Of note: Coachella also announced its lineup yesterday. It includes headliners Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean.
Under the radar: 👋 Nate here! I was pleased to see one of my favorite ascending rock bands, Chicago-based Dehd, included in this year's lineup. I was disappointed that Rihanna, who I expect to be the queen of 2023, was not among the headliners.
Zoom in: Saturday headliners Odesza recently released "The Last Goodbye," which is nominated for best dance/electronic album at this year’s Grammy Awards. At live performances, Odesza is known to bring a drumline and a barrage of colorful lights and lasers.
- Axios' Emma Way is a big fan and recommends new fans start with the album’s title song or her personal favorite “All My Life.” For a deeper cut, try “Bloom” from their 2014 album.
If you go: Bonnaroo will take place June 15-18. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 11am eastern/10am central. General admission tickets start at $299.
