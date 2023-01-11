The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is banking on Kendrick Lamar and Foo Fighters spurring a bounceback year after an under-attended event in 2022.

What's happening: Bonnaroo unveiled a high-wattage lineup Tuesday with an impressive slate of headliners, which also includes electronic music duo Odesza.

Other acts include rock bands like My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes and Korn. Every genre is well represented, but especially hip-hop with Lis Nas X, Baby Keem and Three 6 Mafia among the notable artists hitting the farm.

Why it matters: A crowd-pleasing roster could be key to Bonnaroo rebuilding after a few tough years. Bonnaroo doesn't release its official attendance, but by all accounts it was a down year in 2022.

Various media outlets estimated the crowd to be in the range of 40,000, which is about half the size of Bonnaroo's best-attended festivals.

The 2020 festival was canceled because of the pandemic, which also delayed the 2021 event. Then a hurricane flooded the farm and 2021 was ultimately canceled as well.

Be smart: Foo Fighters are hitting the festival circuit with fan passion at an all-time high following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who was the band's heart and soul.

Nashville's music scene will also be proudly on display, led by chart-topping rock band Paramore. Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors and Kip Moore are among the other Music City artists taking the trek down I-24 for the festival.

Between the lines: Even in down years, Bonnaroo typically boasts a slate of headliners capable of selling out arena tours. But, this year, even the second and third lines of the festival's lineup poster are chock full of well-known artists, which may be an indication that festival organizers invested more money this year in booking.

Of note: Coachella also announced its lineup yesterday. It includes headliners Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean.

Under the radar: 👋 Nate here! I was pleased to see one of my favorite ascending rock bands, Chicago-based Dehd, included in this year's lineup. I was disappointed that Rihanna, who I expect to be the queen of 2023, was not among the headliners.

Zoom in: Saturday headliners Odesza recently released "The Last Goodbye," which is nominated for best dance/electronic album at this year’s Grammy Awards. At live performances, Odesza is known to bring a drumline and a barrage of colorful lights and lasers.

Axios' Emma Way is a big fan and recommends new fans start with the album’s title song or her personal favorite “All My Life.” For a deeper cut, try “Bloom” from their 2014 album.

If you go: Bonnaroo will take place June 15-18. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 11am eastern/10am central. General admission tickets start at $299.